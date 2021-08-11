US Libya envoy meets Haftar in Egypt

Wednesday , 11 August 2021
11/08/2021 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

United States’ envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, will arrive in the Egyptian capital of Cairo today to meet with the retired Libyan Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar and Egyptian officials, local media reported yesterday.

The US embassy in Libya said on Twitter that the visit comes “as part of U.S. efforts to support Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections in December.”

“U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to #Libya Richard Norland is in Cairo August 10 and 11 to meet with Egyptian officials and LNA leader General Khalifa Haftar,” the embassy added.

3/3 The United States supports the right of the Libyan people to select their leaders through an open democratic process and calls on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans. #Libya

— U.S. Embassy – Libya (@USAEmbassyLibya) August 10, 2021

This year Libya has witnessed a political breakthrough under UN auspices. On 16 March, an elected transitional authority, made up of a unity government and a presidential council, assumed their duties to lead the country through a transitional phase to parliamentary and presidential elections slated for 24 December.

