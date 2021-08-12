As general elections approach, Al-Sayeh, Al-Manqoush discuss voters abroad

Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Emad Al-Sayeh, and Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush met on Wednesday to discuss aspects of cooperation between the two sides as the country prepares for the planned elections scheduled for next December.

Al-Sayeh briefed the Foreign Minister on the HNEC’s measures to ensure the participation of the Libyan communities residing abroad in the general elections, as well as aspects of technical support provided by the international community and its role in raising the efficiency and professionalism of the electoral process per international standards.

For her part, Al-Manqoush reiterated her support for the electoral process, vowing to harness the ministry’s potential for the success of this entitlement.

Minister Al-Manqoush expressed readiness to work with the HNEC to create the best conditions for the Libyan communities residing abroad to access the polls and to enhance the scene of the democratic state that all Libyans aspire to, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.