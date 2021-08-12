Deputy PM and AG highlight significance of southern security

Ramadan Abu Jinnah, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, and Attorney General Sideeq Al-Sour addressed the need of bolstering security forces in the country’s south and protecting Libya’s land borders.

According to official sources, the conference discussed the difficulties confronting Libyan authorities, including the absence of security at the country’s borders and land entrance points, as well as the lack of institutional cooperation to counteracts that threaten the country’s security.

Both officials agreed on the need of assisting Southern police personnel in being more prepared to cope with severe crimes, particularly non-national crimes, which have grown as a result of instability.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to create a realistic framework for identifying the reasons for the increasing problem of organized crime, the efficacy of policies implemented to combat it, and the measures that must be done to assist effective response and prosecution.