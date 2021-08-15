PC declares full support for the Counter-Terrorism Force and the establishment of new branches

Abdullah Al-Lafi, a member of the Presidential Council, expressed the Council’s support for the Counter-Terrorism Force with all means to allow it to carry out its authorized duties in the fight against terrorism and to dry up its sources.

This was stated during a news conference held on Sunday, after his visit to the force headquarters in Khums alongside councilman Musa Al-Kuni.

According to Al-Lafi, the force, which was established in 2016 following the liberation of Sirte from the terrorist organization ISIS and includes Libyans from all regions, is “part of the Libyan military that we seek to unite, whose loyalty to God, and then the homeland, will contribute to Libya’s stability.”

In cooperation with the Force Order, the Supreme Commander of the Army declared the intention to establish branches in the future, transforming Libya into an imperious fortress to anybody who jeopardizes the safety and stability of the nation.

In response to journalists’ queries regarding the lack of a Minister of Defence, Al-Laficon reaffirmed the Presidential Council’s intention to designate a Minister of Defence in cooperation with the Head of the Government of National Unity in order to minimize burden.