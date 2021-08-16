Tuesday , 17 August 2021
Home / Normal / Libya’s Presidential Council reiterates commitment to unifying military institution

Libya’s Presidential Council reiterates commitment to unifying military institution

16/08/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Presidential Council, in the capacity of the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army, reiterated Sunday its willingness to unify the military institution and support for national reconciliation to pave the way for December elections.

The remarks came in a visit for the Presidential Council deputies Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al-Lafi to Anti-Terrorism Force in Al-Khums, where they reiterated that military institution and national reconciliation are vital for holding elections in December, reiterating support for the Anti-Terrorism Force to carry out its tasks.

It said the force was formed in 2016 after the liberation of Sirte from ISIS terrorists and contained Libyans from all across the country and operated under the military institution’s command.

The Presidential Council deputies hailed the sacrifices made by the force since the time of the fight against ISIS by Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Operation.

Security ForcesSecurity Sector Reform
Armed ForcesExecutive AuthoritiesHead of State
All

Check Also

Russia sends Syria mercenaries to Libya

Russian forces based in Syria’s western province of Latakia have sent a new batch of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved