UNHCR: More than 42,000 refugees are registered in Libya

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced that there are currently more than 42,000 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Libya.

UNHCR stated in a statement that the Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 10,977 refugees and irregular migrants at sea and returned them to Libya from the beginning of 2021 until now. 360 migrants have died and 570 others have gone missing off the Libyan coast in the same period.

UNHCR added that the number of people who returned to Libya in July more than tripled compared to the same period last year, which may be attributed to the easing of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as calmer sea conditions.