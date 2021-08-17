Government presents yet another draft of the 2021 budget to the HoR for approval

Libya’s Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba-led government has presented its third draft of the 2021 budget to parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR) for approval.

The revelation came during yesterday’s session of parliament in Tobruk through side comments by HoR head Ageela Saleh.

Saleh was responding to comments from members that parliament was delaying the approval of the 2021 budget. Saleh commented that how could parliament approve the government’s budget if the government itself was unable to decide which budget it wants to be approved.

Saleh did not give details of the latest draft budget but informed members that the draft would be circulated amongst members today, Tuesday.

Yesterday’s session was supposed to be devoted solely to continuing discussions of the election law for the next parliamentary and direct presidential elections planned for 24 December 2021.

However, several members went off agenda and discussed the budget as well as calling for a vote of no confidence in the government and accusing Aldabaiba of engaging in populist policies through his offer of grants to youth – which they saw as setting a dangerous precedent as it was to be financed outside his draft budget.

The session was broadcast live.