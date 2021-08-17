Libya’s HoR approves bill that allows direct election of president by people

The spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Abdullah Blehiq, said an agreement was reached at the HoR on a bill that allows the Libyan people to directly elect their president, saying the bill was sent to the legislative and constitutional committee for a final draft.

The session of the HoR on Tuesday was interrupted and suspended for a while after badmouthing and fistfight by members who objected to the bill, which was later approved after resumption.

Blehiq said the session saw passing around the newly modified version of the 2021 budget bill after being received by the HoR from the Government of National Unity on Mon. He said a session will be held next week to revisit the elections and budget bills.

A source close to the HoR said approving the elections bill is valueless as the issue of direct election of the president by the people is of no controversy among the members, rather; the controversy is about other issues which led to chaos and fights inside the parliament on Tuesday and in previous sessions.