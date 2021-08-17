Russia sends Syria mercenaries to Libya

Russian forces based in Syria’s western province of Latakia have sent a new batch of mercenary fighters “to protect facilities in Libya.”

Daraa24 quoted sources as saying that a batch of 300 fighters was sent last week on a “six-month contract basis.”

Another batch of mercenaries was reported to have been sent to Libya in June by Russia from Syria’s northern Jubab and Al-Sanamayn, after they were gathered in Latakia.

The same report said that Russia and the Syrian regime were exploiting the “poor security and living conditions in Daraa,” and were “luring young men there with money to recruit them as mercenaries in Libya.”