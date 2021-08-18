Our forces in Libya are not foreign, Turkish Defense Minister says

Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar has stressed that the Turkish military forces in Libya are not foreign forces and that Ankara will continue to support the Libyans in their cause in accordance with the principle-based on “Libya for the Libyans.”

This came during his meeting with Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Istanbul International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF).

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in addition to and regional issues of joint concern.

For his part, Al-Haddad made it clear that Turkey is not a foreign power in Libya and its presence in the country is legitimized by a recognized government.