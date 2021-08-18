UNSMIL calls on all parties in Libya to focus their efforts on maintaining calm and stability in the country

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) calls on all parties in Libya to refrain from any mobilization or deployment of security elements and troops that may be perceived as an escalation and may undermine the implementation of the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement. UNSMIL urges all parties to respect the lines of demarcation as they were at the time of the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement.

UNSMIL renews its support to the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission aimed at maintaining calm and stability and urges all parties in Libya to support these efforts in order to create a peaceful and conducive environment for the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

The Mission renews its call to all concerned national and international actors to ensure, respect, and support the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.