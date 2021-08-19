Libyan Foreign Minister asks Russia to help in unifying military institution

The Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush called Thursday on her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to help Libya in its quest to unify the military institution, adding in a joint conference in Moscow, which she visited to carry out bilateral discussions, that Russia had an active role in its serious stance and positive readiness to review a mechanism for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

Al-Mangoush also said that Russia was preparing to open its embassy in Tripoli and consulate in Benghazi to boost diplomatic relations between the two countries, in addition to activating previous agreements and protocols in security, economic and development cooperation, extending the Government of National Unity’s gratitude to Russia for its role in consolidating the ceasefire and supporting Berlin I and II as well as the efforts to reopen the coastal road between Sirte and Misrata.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said the withdrawal of foreign forces should be gradual and concurrent so the balance can’t be tilted to any party over the other, expressing support for the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, especially the recent meeting, and adding that Moscow is with the speedy withdrawal of foreign forces that are now positioned in Libya.

Lavrov said he had agreed with Al-Mangoush to expand consultations at the two countries’ foreign ministries regarding the region, reiterating the need to resume economic cooperation and the work of the joint government committee as well as participation of Russian firms in projects in Libya.