Libyan HoR summons government for questioning on August 30

The spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Abdullah Blehiq said the HoR will summon the Government of National Unity for questioning on August 30, adding in a Facebook post that the step is triggered by a letter filed by MPs containing remarks on the government’s performance: something the laws of the HoR permits.

11 MPs from eastern Libya, who support Khalifa Haftar, filed a letter last week calling for a vote of no-confidence in the government after its “failure and region-biased approach”.

The HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh criticized the government more than once, describing it as Tripoli government and said it had failed to unify institutions, hinting at partition if it failed to hold elections next December.

The government had been operating without a budget since last March, when it was approved by the HoR because of the latter’s constant delay of passing the budget bill, which was amended more than once but still unapproved.