Suicide attacker kills self but no others in Libyan desert town

22/08/2021 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said, reports Reuters.

Libya has endured a decade of violence and chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, but there have been only sporadic attacks by militant groups in recent years, mostly in remote desert areas.

Zella is a small oasis town in the desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name. LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of Daesh.

