Tuesday , 24 August 2021
Individual body recovered from a grave in Tarhuna

23/08/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The official search teams of the General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons in Tarhuna, have recovered yet another body, which was discovered in an individual gravesite on Monday.

The grave was located in the agricultural project in the city, according to a statement released by the authority on its official Facebook page, in which it indicated that work continues on various other sites for which the authority received information regarding the possibility of further mass graves.

