UNSMIL welcomes release of war prisoners by Hafter

UNSMIL welcomed Saturday the recent release of detainees as a result of the continued confidence-building efforts by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) and its strong commitment to move forward with the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement.

The Mission renewed its call on all concerned national and international actors to ensure, respect and support the full implementation of the 23 October Ceasefire Agreement, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

The release of prisoners by both sides of the war is part of the 23 October Ceasefire Agreement 2020 that ended Khalifa Hafter’s war on Tripoli.