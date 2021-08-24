Libyan officials meet United Nations fact-finding mission’s delegation

The Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush hosted in Tripoli a meeting with the United Nations fact-finding mission, headed by Mohammed Auajjar, in its first visit to Libya since the start of its mandate in August 2020.

Al-Mangoush and other ministers attended the meeting and discussed the mechanism for spreading the work of the commission across Libya in coordination with the Libyan Interior and Foreign Ministries.

The meeting saw a discussion about capacity building and technical as well as advisory assistance in human rights, in addition to the need to extend the mandate of the commission which ends next September.

Al-Mangoush reiterated support to the United Nations fact-finding mission in order to do its tasks in Libya.

The commission was mandated by the Security Council in June 2020 without voting and with the support of Libya. The commission is tasked with documenting crimes committed by all parties since 2016, while the Security Council asked the commission to report to UN Human Rights in March 2021, but lack of funding hindered its work in Libya.