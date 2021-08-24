US ‘diplomatic muscle’ can boost Libyan transition, says former UN Envoy Stephanie Williams

Stephanie Williams, the former acting UN Envoy to Libya, explains the background and prospects for the UN-mediated political transition in Libya; the roles of the US, Turkey, and Russia in the diplomatic process; whether Gen. Khalifa Hifter is strengthened by the unity agreement; and the prospects for elections in December 2021.

