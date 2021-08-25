27 MPs urge for withdrawing confidence in Libya’s unity government

A group of 27 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) called for withdrawing confidence in the Government of National Unity in the next Monday session, citing irresponsible behavior by Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, and said his behavior is “controlled by the corrupt political money”.

The MPs rejected in a statement Wednesday the government headed by the Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, saying it is taking Libyans to chaos and war, and calling for a capable national figure who can unify state institutions to replace Dbeibah.

The statement egged on all other MPs to follow in their own footsteps and vote no-confidence in the government and appoint a new one, saying they would shoulder the responsibility of the continuation of this government that is “not good for Libya”.

The 27 members of the HoR are all loyal to Khalifa Haftar and they call themselves “National Sovereignty Bloc”, although they are known by Libyans as “Egyptian Sovereignty Bloc”.

The HoR summoned the government for questioning in the next session on Monday after members of the HoR described the government’s performance as failure.