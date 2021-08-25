Thursday , 26 August 2021
Home / Normal / Dbeibah designated Brigade 166 to secure the reservoirs of the MMRA

Dbeibah designated Brigade 166 to secure the reservoirs of the MMRA

25/08/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in his capacity as the Minister of Defense, assigned Brigade 166 to secure and protect the reservoirs of the Man-made River Authority (MMRA) by forming a special security force.

Dbeibah indicated in a letter that he had directed the brigade to swiftly carry out their duties in coordination with the Chief of Staff directly, explaining that the tasks and duties would only end with an official letter issued by him in his official capacity, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The MMRA has witnessed many and various attacks over recent years, the most recent of which was the storming of Al-Hasawna system by the daughter of the infamous Chief of Gadaffi’s Intelligence regime, Abdullah Al-Senussi, which led to a complete water cut-off to the city of Tripoli for several days.

Security ForcesSecurity Sector GovernanceSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersPrime Minister
All

Check Also

Are the people of Libya ready to decide their future?

Almost all political and social debates about Libya nowadays are centred on the presidential and …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved