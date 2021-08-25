Dbeibah designated Brigade 166 to secure the reservoirs of the MMRA

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in his capacity as the Minister of Defense, assigned Brigade 166 to secure and protect the reservoirs of the Man-made River Authority (MMRA) by forming a special security force.

Dbeibah indicated in a letter that he had directed the brigade to swiftly carry out their duties in coordination with the Chief of Staff directly, explaining that the tasks and duties would only end with an official letter issued by him in his official capacity, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The MMRA has witnessed many and various attacks over recent years, the most recent of which was the storming of Al-Hasawna system by the daughter of the infamous Chief of Gadaffi’s Intelligence regime, Abdullah Al-Senussi, which led to a complete water cut-off to the city of Tripoli for several days.