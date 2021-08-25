Interior Ministry’s Diplomatic Missions Protection personnel receiving training in Ukraine

Libya’s Interior Ministry reported Monday that the second training course in the field of:

Dangers of explosives and mines.

The activation of security gates/checkpoints.

The protection of personalities.

How to secure embassy buildings.

was launched in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, targeting fifteen members of the officers and non-commissioned officers of its General Administration for the Protection of Diplomatic Missions.

The Ministry said this course comes on the instructions of the Minister of Interior Khaled Mazen to raise the efficiency of the administration’s employees and improve the level of performance.