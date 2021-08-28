HoR Speaker: We’ll withdraw confidence in GNU if PM doesn’t show up

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh said they will withdraw confidence in the Government of National Unity if Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah doesn’t show up at the questioning session on Monday, adding that he himself will call for a no-confidence vote because not attending the session by Dbeibah means disrespect.

Speaking to UAE’s Al-Ghad TV Channel, Saleh said Dbeibah has no excuse and he better attends the session where MPs will ask questions about the government’s negligence in state institutions’ unification, electricity, and Coronavirus among other files.

Saleh said the withdrawal of confidence is up to the MPs and it is their legal right, adding that even if the PM has overseas visits, he must attend the HoR questioning session as it is more important, denying that there is a willingness to form a parallel government.

He also said the questioning of the government is a legal right of the HoR and has nothing to do with holding elections, adding that the HoR would question the government whether under Dbeibah or any other person.

Dbeibah said in a meeting on Wednesday in Tripoli that he cannot attend the session on Monday because he has a scheduled visit abroad. He also said in a televised speech on Friday that the HoR is hindering the work of the government by delaying the budget approval.