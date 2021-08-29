31 LPDF members urge for emergency session to tackle roadmap violations

A group of 31 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) have called for holding an emergency session to tackle massive violations in the roadmap implementation.

The LPDF members called in a letter to the United Nations envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Jan Kubis, for holding a session to tackle the latest perilous developments that could impact the unity and stability of the country as well as its civilian peace.

The LPDF members also said they were keen on achieving peace and stability ahead of elections to be held on December 24, 2021, as per the roadmap approved in November 2020.