HoR spokesman says quorum not needed for government questioning session

The spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Abdullah Blehiq said there is no need for quorum for the questioning session of the Government of National Unity on Monday, especially that the previous session was suspended.

Meanwhile, several HoR members doubted that the session would be held due to lack of quorum, though Blehiq confirmed it would be.

Blehiq said the session will also discuss the presidential elections’ legislation and electoral areas, while the budget bill would be discussed if ready by the financial committee.

The HoR summoned the government for questioning on Monday after a letter by several MPs complaining about the government’s performance.

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah is likely not to show up at the session on Monday as government sources confirmed he would be in Jordan for two days.