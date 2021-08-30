Algeria hosts meeting for Libya neighboring countries

Algeria hosted Monday a meeting for the neighboring countries of Libya to reiterate support for the country’s political process and roadmap that leads to elections in December.

The meeting was attended by the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, and foreign ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Niger, Chad, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

At the meeting, the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, said she wished that Algeria and other neighboring countries, would continue to support Libya, especially its efforts to host an international conference in late September to activate “Libya Stability Initiative” as per Berlin I and II Conferences.

“The Government of National Unity is now beyond the unification of state institutions’ stage and has been working on unifying the military institution. We hope we could have a strategic partnership with neighboring states in this regard.” Al-Mangoush said.

She added that the goal of the Libya Stability Initiative is to achieve lasting peace and consolidate Berlin I and II Conferences’ conclusions, plus implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on Libya, not to mention the need to coordinate for securing joint borders and tackling illegal immigration.