LCW call for an end to kidnapping and enforced disappearance in eastern Libya

30/08/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Libyan Crime Watch (LCW) has called on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and official authorities in eastern Libya to end the disturbing phenomenon of kidnappings and enforced disappearances.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which falls on August 30 annually, the organization called for transparency of the fate of those individuals forcibly taken, insisting on their unconditional immediate release.

The LCW appealed to both local and international criminal judiciary to take command of their responsibilities in investigating these horrendous crimes and to end the obvious state of impunity presently taking place in the country.

