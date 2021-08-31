Libyan PM: Claims about security conditions with Tunisia won’t affect bilateral relations

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said the wrong claims about security conditions between Libya and Tunisia wouldn’t affect bilateral relations, adding on Twitter Tuesday that “our nations are suffering from terrorism, and Tunisia is no exception”.

Last Friday, Dbeibah said Libya won’t accept accusations of terrorism, which it fought in Sirte and other areas and led to the defeat of ISIS, saying 10.000 terrorists entered Libya from neighboring countries and that Libyans among them were only few, telling at the time Tunisia to respect Libya and not mix politics with terrorism to save bilateral relations.

The Tunisian Foreign Affairs Minister, Othman Jerandi, said his country was surprised to hear Dbeibah’s statement and he rejected his accusations against Tunis saying it was exporting terrorism to Libya, commenting, as he met the Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush on the sidelines of the meeting in Algeria for Libyan neighboring countries, by rejecting the accusations “made by Dbeibah”.

“We are again reiterating that stability in Libya means stability in Tunisia which can never be a base for exporting terrorism to Libya.” Jerandi said, adding that the statements of Dbeibah weren’t true, especially at a time when Tunisia is working to ensure Libyan stability and security inside and at international arenas; Security Council in particular.