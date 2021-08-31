Neighboring countries call for withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya

Libya’s neighboring countries meeting in Algeria have called in their final statement for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and the unification of the Libyan military institution.

The final statement of the two-day Algeria-hosted meeting urged for the withdrawal of all foreign forces as per the ceasefire agreement and the involvement of neighboring countries in the process.

The statement called also for holding elections on time with the relevant Libya authorities devising the needed legal and constitutional legislations for the elections, reiterating the necessity of holding talks with foreign stakeholders to reaffirm that there can be no other way out of the Libyan crisis except for the political solution, announcing at the same time activating the security agreement with Libya’s southern neighbors.