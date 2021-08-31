Prime Minister Aldabiba defends his government’s record in the fight against the Coronavirus

Defending his government’s record on Coronavirus during his hour-long address to the nation last Friday, Libyan Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba said that the aim was to vaccinate 5 million people in Libya in the short term.

He confirmed the published figures by saying that so far over 3 million vaccines had arrived in Libya. He also revealed that another 3 million vaccines were expected to arrive soon.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his governments previous threat to make vaccination compulsory.

No business deals

He denied that the import of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines was the subject of business deals and commissions. He said that when he arrived in office there were no vaccines present in Libya and that he and his government went to great lengths to source vaccines from friendly countries.

To accusations that his government had failed in its fight against the pandemic, he said the doubters were those who had failed.

On the medical oxygen supply crisis, he said his government had imported around 17 oxygen plants.

He called on everyone in Libya to get vaccinated explaining that it was the only way to defend against the pandemic.