Aldabaiba government deviated from its tasks, elections only solution to Libyan crisis, constitutional basis for elections exists: HoR head Saleh

House of Representatives (HoR) head Ageela Saleh stressed during the press conference he held with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in the Moroccan capital Rabat that the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba-led Libyan Government of National unity has deviated from its main tasks of unifying state institutions, providing citizens’ requirements, national reconciliation and preparing for elections.

He said it has become a government planning as if it was a permanent government which was going to last for years.

Questioning and vote-of-no-confidence?

As a result, he explained, the government was summoned for questioning at next week’s session, which is within Parliament’s right, adding that the government has the right to defend itself, and if it justifies its work, it may continue otherwise there will be another matter (a vote of no-confidence?).

Elections the solution to Libya’s crisis

Saleh also stressed that the Libyan crisis can only be resolved through parliamentary and presidential elections (planned for 24 December 2021), noting that the constitutional declaration gives the HoR the power to determine the mechanism for electing the president, and that the HoR decided in the first session after its election that the Libyan people are the ones who directly elect the head of state, and that this had been included in the Constitutional Declaration.

Constitutional basis for elections exists

Saleh stressed that the constitutional basis for electing the president is present in the constitutional declaration, and that the HoR has approved the law for electing the president during the past two weeks. He said that the election law for parliament (already) exists, and it is on the basis of which the current parliament was elected, and that the House is considering whether there is a need to amend it, and that the constitutional, legislative and legal foundations of the Libyan state exist.

For his part, the HoR reported Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita stressed that preserving the date of the elections agreed upon by the Libyans and the international community is necessary and essential to restore stability to Libya.