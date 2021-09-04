Libya’s NOC announces end of division in oil sector

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Saturday that it had fully ended division in the oil sector after years of split in the bureaucracy main source of revenue in the country.

The NOC said in a statement that it had started integrating employees of the parallel NOC and its firms as per the demands of each work section at the oil sector

The NOC Chairman, Mustafa Sanallah, said this step ends a period of partition in the oil sector, adding that the Government of National Unity has been keen, since its day one in office, to unify all economic institutions in Libya, hoping that everyone could understand how important the oil sector is and allow it to operate away from politics.”

The step came as per the instructions of the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, according to the NOC, which didn’t specify the number of integrated employees.