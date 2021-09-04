Monday , 6 September 2021
Home / Normal / Libya’s NOC announces end of division in oil sector
The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libya’s NOC announces end of division in oil sector

04/09/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Saturday that it had fully ended division in the oil sector after years of split in the bureaucracy main source of revenue in the country.

The NOC said in a statement that it had started integrating employees of the parallel NOC and its firms as per the demands of each work section at the oil sector

The NOC Chairman, Mustafa Sanallah, said this step ends a period of partition in the oil sector, adding that the Government of National Unity has been keen, since its day one in office, to unify all economic institutions in Libya, hoping that everyone could understand how important the oil sector is and allow it to operate away from politics.”

The step came as per the instructions of the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, according to the NOC, which didn’t specify the number of integrated employees.

Natural Resources Governance
Executive Authorities
All

Check Also

Saadi Gaddafi: Son of former Libya leader freed from jail

Libyan authorities have released Saadi Gaddafi, son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi who was …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved