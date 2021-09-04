Sabha locals demand withdrawal of Haftar’s forces

The residents of Sabha, in southern Libya, called on the Presidential Council as a Chief Commander of the Libyan Army and the Prime Minister who is also a Defense Minister to pull out Khalifa Haftar’s forces from the city.

In a televised statement, a group of the residents said Haftar’s forces were trying to control south Libya by imposing a political agenda that serves the interests of some persons but not the country as a whole, adding that they had intentionally shut down Sabha airspace and banned the Presidential Council’s aircraft from landing in the airport.

“The Head of the Presidential Council was coming to discuss the problems of the south and try to find solutions.” The statement reads, warning that if their demands weren’t materialized peacefully, they would resort to force to “get rid of the occupying forces”, according to their description.

The residents called for handing over all border security in Sabha to the city’s Security and Military Police Apparatus of the Sabha Military Zone.