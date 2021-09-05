Locals block oil exports in Libya’s oil crescent

Dozens of local residents in Libya’s oil crescent region have announced a halt of oil exports from the country’s oil ports, reports Anadolu Agency.

“We announce the suspension of oil exports in the oil ports in Zueitina, Brega, Ras Lanuf, and Sidra,” the residents said in a video statement aired by the local February channel.

The residents demanded the sacking of National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief Mustafa Sanallah and the formation of a new board of directors made up of locals.

The oil crescent region is a strategic part of Libya that stretches from the Ras Lanuf region in the east to the north-central city of Sirte and down to the southern Jufra district.

It accounts for an estimated 80 percent of Libya’s total oil production and remains a point of contention between rival political factions.

The Libyan Ministry of Oil and Gas announced Sunday the suspension of Sanallah and investigating with him over “violations.”

Libya’s oil sector has been recovering in recent months with local production reaching 1.3 million barrels per day.

However, Sanallah announced on Thursday that the sector has witnessed a decline in production by an average of 40,000 barrels per day due to logistical reasons.

On August 19, NOC said the country’s oil revenues reached a record high level of more than two billion dollars last July for the second month in a row.