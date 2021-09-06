Al-Mishri: HCS has prepared a draft of the election laws

Tuesday , 7 September 2021
06/09/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, revealed that the High Council of State (HCS) has prepared a draft on election laws to be used next December.

Al-Mishri added, during his meeting with the UN envoy, Jan Kubis, that the HCS intends to vote on it next week in order to submit the results to the House of Representatives (HoR), for the purpose of discussion and consultation, according to the political agreement.

In a statement released by the media office of the HCS, it directly referred to Kubis’s praise of the council’s determined steps and their compliance with the political agreement and constitutional declaration.

Both sides also agreed to follow through with consultations to reach a consensus on election laws between the HCS and Parliament.

