Brussels International Center calls on Russia to cease supplying landmines to Libya

The Brussels International Center strongly called on Russia to desist any trade, supply or installation of landmines in Libya.

In its official report titled “Russian landmines in Libya, addressing the problem”, the center called on the entire international community to hold all suppliers of landmines accountable, under all relevant international agreements, such as the “Mine Ban Treaty” or Security Council Resolution 1970, whilst quoting the total arms embargo imposed on Libya.

The center also called on all Libyan players to cease immediately the use of all and every type of landmines and further, to submit all relevant information on the mapping of affected mined areas to the professional demining organizations in order to safely clear the areas.

It also stressed the relevance of joining the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction at the earliest possible opportunity.