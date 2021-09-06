Dbeibah: We cannot move forward without achieving reconciliation

Tuesday , 7 September 2021
06/09/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

Libya’s Presidential Council on Monday said that the recent releases of political prisoners in the country were part of the national reconciliation efforts.

A number of political prisoners who have completed their sentences or who were not convicted were released as part of the reconciliation efforts, a council statement said.

The statement said the council will continue its work to achieve national reconciliation and to coordinate the release of others who were not convicted by judicial authorities.

On Sunday, Al-Saadi Gaddafi, the wannabe sportsman son of the diseased dictator in Libya Muammar Gaddafi, was released after being acquitted by a court.

“We cannot move forward without achieving reconciliation,” Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah wrote on Twitter while announcing Al-Saadi’s release.

