UNSMIL calls for immediate release of thousands of individuals still detained arbitrarily

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called on the Government of National Unity (GNU), the Presidential Council (PC), and the judicial authorities to release, without delay, thousands of individuals still being held arbitrarily in detention centers throughout Libya, according to an official statement.

UNSMIL welcomed the recent release of Gaddafi’s secretary, Ahmed Ramadan, along with Al-Saadi Gaddafi, considering it a positive step forward that could contribute to a human rights-based national reconciliation process and the strengthening of national unity, as it put it.

The mission added in the statement that the release of Al-Saadi, along with seven further officials from the former regime remains an important step towards respecting the rule of law and human rights in the country.