Supreme Judicial Council approves 10 Libyan political parties out of 18

Monday , 13 September 2021
10/09/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Libya’s Supreme Judicial Council’s Political Parties Affairs Committee announced on Wednesday that it had approved the registration of 10 political parties out of 18 applications.

  1. Al-Tajdeed Party (Renewal)
  2. Al-Jabha Al-Wataniya (the National Front)
  3. The Ijma Al-Watany Al-Democraty
  4. The National Forces Alliance (NFA)
  5. Al-Tajama Al-Watany Al-Libi
  6. Tayar Ya Biladi
  7. Al-Jumoo
  8. Al-Qimma
  9. Libya Al-Watan
  10. Muwatiny

The SJC said the other eight applicants had been rejected for failing to fulfil the legal requirements.

 

