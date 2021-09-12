Al-Mishri: Aqila Saleh’s elections law isn’t consensual

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) said in a session for the HCS on Sunday that the House of Representatives (HoR) is obligated by the Libyan Political Agreement to consult with the HCS in preparing the elections law, which it said must be approved with consensus.

The Head of the HCS said it isn’t looking for sharing the HoR in issuing and approving laws, but in preparing them as per the constitutional declaration and political agreement.

Al-Mishri said the HCS is continuing with the work to devise a constitutional basis and if the HoR insisted on working solo, the HCS would find new ways to tackle the monopoly of political decisions by a group of the HoR.

Meanwhile, the second deputy head of the HCS, Omar Bushah, said a unilateral method to shape the upcoming political process in Libya via this elections law is dangerous, saying the only way out for Libya to remain stable and cast away chances of military conflicts and that there is a need to expand consensus on enacting elections laws and the constitutional basis even outside the HoR and HCS.

The HCS has more than once rejected the unilateral work of the HoR in enacting the elections law, reiterating the need for keeping the Libyan Political Agreement as the legal framework for any legislations for elections.