LPDF member resigns in protest of presidential elections law

The member of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Abdelrazzak Al-Erradi, resigned in protest of attempts to pass the presidential elections law that was approved by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aqila Saleh.

Al-Erradi sent a letter to the UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, saying the latter’s briefing at Security Council on Friday was in support of the elections law of Aqila Saleh that was passed unilaterally in violation of the constitutional declaration, its amendments, political agreement and internal laws of the House of Representatives.

He said not committing to the UN-brokered political agreement will take Libya back to political division and rival governments, adding that the solution in Libya can be through one party controlling all of Libya, reaching settlement by a new political process or by current constitutional solutions.

“The sham elections law will bring us back to local and international division and we can see a new war.” He added.

Kubis said he was informed by Saleh that the elections law was passed as Legislation No.1 of 2021, with possible amendments in two weeks to come.

Criticism of the elections law said it wasn’t presented to all the HoR members for approval or disapproval and was unilaterally passed by the HoR Speaker.