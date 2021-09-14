Forty-five HoR members submit vote-of-no-confidence in Aldabaiba government

Wednesday , 15 September 2021
14/09/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Forty-five members of parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR) submitted a request for a vote-of-no-confidence in the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government, HoR Official Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg confirmed yesterday.

The confirmation came after the HoR ended its Monday session in Tobruk discussing the responses of the Prime Minister and his government during last Wednesday questioning session. There is no session today.

Belheeg said in accordance with Article 194 of Law No. (4) of 2014, the vote-of-no-confidence request will be considered after 8 days.

