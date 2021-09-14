Libya denies reports Tunisia banned its citizens from entry

The Libyan government yesterday denied reports claiming that its citizens were being prevented from entering Tunisia.

Libyan media reported on Sunday that Tunisia was preventing Libyan passport holders from entering the country.

Libyan government spokesman, Mohamed Hamouda, told Anadolu Agency that the statements were “groundless”, adding that there was a “systematic campaign to spoil the relations between Libya and Tunisia.”

On Thursday, the Libyan authorities said that borders and air traffic with Tunisia would be reopened “next week.” The statement came after a meeting between Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba and Tunisian President Kais Saied.

During the meeting, the officials agreed that the reopening would be coordinated between the “health and the interior ministries of the two countries.”

Their shared borders have been closed since 8 July following the outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant.