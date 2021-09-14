US court obliges Haftar’s defense to respond to victims attorneys’ questions

The Chairman of the Libyan American Alliance, Esam Omeish, said US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in obligation for Khalifa Haftar’s defense team to provide the information requested by the court and answer victims lawyer’s questions.

Omeish said the judge said the victims’ lawyer was in the right to call for answers from Haftar whose defense team shall provide answers as soon as possible to start final trials in the coming weeks.

“Haftar’s defense team was refusing to give information and answers to the questions of the victims’ families saying they were sensitive national security issues.” Omeish added, saying the lawyer convinced the judge that the law compels Haftar to provide information on crimes committed during the offensive on Tripoli, including indiscriminate killing of civilians, shelling field hospitals and civilian houses.

Omeish said earlier that the US Department of State sent a letter in last May to a federal judge saying it wasn’t going to provide any opinions on the lawsuits filed against Haftar.