Sisi meets Haftar and Aguila at his residence

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted Khalifa Haftar and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh in Cairo on Tuesday, and stressed the need to hold national elections on time in December, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

“Egypt will continue to coordinate its efforts with all our Libyan brothers to help ensure the unity and cohesion of the Libyan public institutions to ensure the success of the parliamentary and presidential elections,” Sisi was quoted as saying.

The elections have faced setbacks in recent months as delegates for the Forum for Libya’s Political Dialogue (LPDF) were recently unable to agree on the legal framework needed to organise the vote.

Although Haftar has not declared his candidency, he is expected to run in the vote and has hired Washington DC based lobbyists to boast his democratic credentials.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Sisi reiterated his call for all foreign forces to leave the country.