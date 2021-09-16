Dbeibah agrees to Egyptian development projects in Libya

Libya and Egypt inked Tuesday a Memoranda of Understanding to implement an array of projects in Libyan cities between a coalition of Egyptian companies and the Development and Evolution Department of management positions in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Senior officials from both sides signed the MoU in the presence of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is visiting Cairo and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

In a press statement following the signing ceremony, Dbeibah said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi underscored that his country would only be a source of stability for Libya.

“The GNU’s presence in Cairo is a message that it acknowledges Egypt’s efforts in Libya, Dbeibah said, hoping that the deals signed today would have a tangible impact on the ground.

He vowed that his government would have its shoulders to the wheel to accomplish the tasks at hand and ensure the requirements of the stage are met, “Our motto at this stage is yes to peace and no to war again,” Dbeibah said.

For his part, the Egyptian PM confirmed that the MoU’s would be translated into reality on the ground in the coming period.

We agreed on a training program for Libyan cadres in all fields, including security, electricity, and communications, Madbouly said.

Under the agreement, Egyptian companies will also contribute to implementing and developing infrastructure projects in Libya.

Madbouly expressed his government’s support for Libya to complete development programs and their readiness to implement all projects that meet Libyan demands.