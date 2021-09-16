Egypt says ready to assist Libya for successful elections

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday expressed his country’s willingness and readiness to provide support for holding Libyan general elections on its scheduled time, on Dec. 24.

In his meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Cairo, al-Sisi stressed his country’s fixed stance towards “respecting the Libyan sovereignty and preserving its territorial unity.”

From his part, Dbeibeh voiced his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian role in stabilizing peace in Libya, especially Egypt’s support for the Libyan national institutions.

“Libya is looking to scale up ties with Egypt in all fields in the interest of the two brotherly nations,” Dbeibeh said.

On Wednesday, the Libyan prime minister arrived in Cairo to meet Egyptian top officials along with attending the 11th meeting of the Egyptian-Libyan Joint Higher Committee, which focuses on strengthening cooperation and trade between the two countries.