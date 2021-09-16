Electoral laws set for consultations between HCS and HoR, says Al-Mishri

The proposed draft electoral law is ready to be submitted to the House of Representatives (HoR) for consultations and approval as stipulated in the political agreement, says the High Council of State (HCS) Head Khalid Al-Mishri.

Speaking on the phone to the UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, Al-Mishri briefed the former on the HCS’s work for the laws on conducting the general election next December.

The UN envoy stressed the need for the two councils to agree on election laws and not take any unilateral steps.

He indicated that he informed all international parties and the Speaker of the HoR of the need to abide by the road map set in this regard.

Both sides affirmed their keenness to see the elections take place on time, vowing to make all efforts to solve any obstacles that stand in the way of the electoral road.