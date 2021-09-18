GNU military official: Ready to fight Chadian mercenaries in southern Libya

A spokesman for the Sirte and Jufra Operations Room of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hadi Darah, has reiterated that they are ready to repel any aggression by the Chadian opposition forces in southern Libya, stressing not to leave Libya as an arena for mercenaries.

Speaking to the Italian Nova Agency on Friday, Darah said they are ready to fight the mercenaries in the south, but “after holding the war criminal Khalifa Haftar accountable for his crimes,” especially those he committed during his recent attack on Tripoli.

“It was Haftar who brought in, trained, and supported Chadian mercenaries in a bid to wrest control of the capital, but all his attempts had failed.”

He indicated that Haftar turned around and labeled his former allies criminals after failing to seize the capital.

Last week, Chadian Front for Change and Concord (FACT) organization -former ally of Haftar- confirmed that the so-called Tariq Ibn Ziyad Brigade of Haftar attacked one of its sites on the Libyan-Chadian border, with the support of Sudanese militias and under the supervision of special forces from the French army stationed in Libya.