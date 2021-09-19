Libya calls for return of 1 million Egyptian workers

The Libyan Minister of Labor, Ali Al-Abed, said Libya is ready to host one million workers from Egypt and that the agreements and contracts signed between the two countries in Cairo confirms the need for such a number of workers.

Al-Abed told Al-Ahram newspaper that the Government of National Unity has been working on reconstruction, unification of institutions, and paving the way for elections as priorities since taking office, adding that Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah launched “Return of Life” development plan as a first of its kinds in years to include infrastructure, electricity, transportation, health and other fields.

Libya is in dire need of Egyptian labor to work in Libya during its reconstruction process, after witnessing destruction and instability, according to Libyan Labor Minister Ali Al-Abed.