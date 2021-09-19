Monday , 20 September 2021
Home / Normal / Libya urges EUBAM to abide by its mission tasks

Libya urges EUBAM to abide by its mission tasks

19/09/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The deputy of political affairs at the Libyan Foreign Ministry Mohammed Essa said the European Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) should stick to its tasks in the country and operate via Libyan institutions, rejecting any work by the mission outside the scope of its tasks.

In a meeting with the Head of EUBAM, Natalina Cea, Essa said Libya has qualified cadres in border protection and isn’t in need of training but it does need logistical support. He added that some international organizations have no active role in Libya but have other agenda.

Essa called on relevant authorities to put in place regulations for international organizations, which he said should respect Libya’s sovereignty, promising to hold meetings with all relevant borer security sectors in cooperation with EUBAM to set up a strategy in this regard.

Meanwhile, Cea reiterated keenness of EUBAM to provide all kinds of support to Libya and work with all relevant authorities to achieve the proposed strategy.

Border ManagementInternational Relations and Cooperation
Executive AuthoritiesMinistry of Foreign AffairsRegional Organisations
All

Check Also

A new era for gender-based violence response in Libya

To strengthen the capacity of the local governance structures in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) issues …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved